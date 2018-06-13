THE PINEAPPLE THIEF: esce a settembre ‘‘Versions of the Truth’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
Grazie alla segnalazione dell’utente GT_Oro sul forum, riportiamo la notizia dell’annunciata pubblicazione di un nuovo album dei The Pineapple Thief, che il prossimo 4 settembre 2020 daranno alle stampe Versions of the Truth tramite l’etichetta discografica Kscope.
La nuova uscita tratterà varie tematiche dal punto di vista del contenuto lirico dei brani, ma centrale sarà l’aspetto delle varie sfaccettature della realtà e la distorsione della stessa. Questi concetti danno il titolo all’album, che è stato così commentato dal cantante Bruce Soord:
"When you have conflict, the truth gets bent and kicked around, the facts get changed. That’s why people argue or get divorced or fight – because nobody can agree on what the truth is. That idea of different versions of the truth especially applies to the world we’re living in right now. All these things are happening where nobody has any idea of what the real truth of anything is because everything is so distorted.”
La copertina del disco, visibile a lato, è stata realizzata adattando un’opera dell’artista tedesco Michael Schoenholtz, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
1. Versions of the Truth
2. Break It All
3. Demons
4. Driving Like Maniacs
5. Leave Me Be
6. Too Many Voices
7. Our Mire
8. Out of Line
9. Stop Making Sense
10. The Game
Il gruppo ha reso disponibile tramite il proprio canale YouTube anche il primo singolo dell'album, Demons, ascoltabile tramite il player sottostante: