PRIMITIVE MAN: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Immersion’’, ascolta il primo singolo

I Primitive Man pubblicheranno il prossimo 14 agosto 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Immersion, tramite l’etichetta Relapse Records.
La band ha reso disponibile anche il primo singolo dell’album, ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia. La canzone si intitola The Lifer ed è stata così commentata dal frontman Ethan Lee McCarthy:
"'The Lifer' is about being cursed with and unable to shed the desire to create. The lack of financial security that comes with that. It is also about the ever present on-the-road psychosis touring musicians get as well as the enemies you meet along the way.”
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
1. The Lifer
2. Entity
3. Menacing
4. ∞
5. Foul
6. Consumption