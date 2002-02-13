      Privacy Policy
 
20/06/2020 - 10:18

progster78
Sabato 20 Giugno 2020, 13.02.02
2
Interessante la scelta dei brani da coverizzare....ma personalmente avrei preferito del materiale inedito e non cover. Morse musicista con le palle.
Rob Fleming
Sabato 20 Giugno 2020, 11.34.29
1
It Don’t Come Easy! Bellissima e resa benone. Noto con sorpresa che ogni album ha una cover di un Beatles solista escluso Lennon. Da buon maccartiano sogghigno
20/06/2020 - 10:18
MORSE/PORTNOY/GEORGE: a luglio una nuova raccolta di cover
