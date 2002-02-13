MORSE/PORTNOY/GEORGE: a luglio una nuova raccolta di cover

|
Il progetto Morse/Portnoy/George, formato da Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy e Randy George ha annunciato per il 24 luglio la pubblicazione, per la InsideOut Music, della loro nuova raccolta di cover Cov3r To Cov3r. Insieme ad essa uscirà anche la compilation Cover To Cover Anthology (Vol. 1-3), che comprende anche i due precedenti album.
In fondo alla notizia potete vedere il video di It Don't Come Easy.
Cov3r To Cov3r - Tracklist:
01. No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed (Yes)
02. Hymn 43 (Jethro Tull)
03. Life On Mars (David Bowie)
04. Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty)
05. It Don’t Come Easy (Ringo Starr)
06. Baby Blue (Badfinger)
07. One More Red Nightmare (King Crimson)
08. Black Coffee In Bed (Squeeze)
09. Tempted (Squeeze)
10. Runnin’ Down A Dream (Tom Petty)
11. Let Love Rule (Lenny Kravitz)
Cover To Cover - Tracklist:
01. Where The Streets Have No Name (U2)
02. I’m The Man (Joe Jackson)
03. What Is Life? (George Harrison)
04. Badge (Cream)
05. Maybe I’m Amazed (Paul McCartney)
06. Day After Day (Badfinger)
07. Pleasant Valley Sunday (The Monkees)
08. Tuesday Afternoon (The Moody Blues)
09. Can’t Find My Way Home (Blind Faith)
10. I’m Free / Sparks (The Who)
11. Where Do The Children Play (Cat Stevens)
12. Feelin’ Stronger Everyday (Chicago)
13. Rock N Roll Suicide (David Bowie)
Cover 2 Cover - Tracklist:
01. (What’s So Funny About) Peace, Love & Understanding (Elvis Cos-tello)
02. Lido Shuffle (Boz Scaggs)
03. Crazy Horses (The Osmonds)
04. Driven To Tears (The Police)
05. Come Sail Away (Styx)
06. Rikki Don’t Lose That Number (Steely Dan)
07. Lemons Never Forget (The Bee Gees)
08. The Letter (Joe Cocker)
09. I Saw The Light (Todd Rundgren)
10. Teacher (Jethro Tull)
11. Southern Man/Needle And The Damage Done/Cinnamon Girl (Neil Young)
12. Starless (King Crimson)