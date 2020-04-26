OCEAN HILLS: previsto per fine settembre l'album di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed il singolo ''Death o

Gli Ocean Hills
hanno annunciato per il 25 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite AFM Records
, del loro album di debutto Santa Monica
. Di seguito potete vedere il video del nuovo singolo, Death or Liberty
, mentre a questo link
potete ascoltare il primo brano della band.
Tracklist:01. A Separate Peace
02. Death Or Liberty
03. Like A Lady
04. Santa Monica
05. Budapest My Love
06. Hold Me
07. Angels Wings
08. Vampire
09. Christina
10. Dead Dog
11. There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
12. A Separate Peace - Extended Version
13. Death Or Liberty - Extended Version
14. Santa Monica - Extended Version