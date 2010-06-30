HYDROGYN: il nuovo album ‘‘The Boiling Point’’ previsto per ottobre

|
Gli Hydrogyn pubblicheranno la loro prossima fatica in studio, The Boiling Point, nell’ottobre di quest’anno.
A comunicarlo è il leader della band Jeff Westlake, che ha spiegato come il nuovo album sia attualmente in fase di missaggio. Di seguito la dichiarazione originale:
"This is a mission. A love of emotions and creativity that has been in our bones since we were born. It has been a sincere pleasure to create and express emotions for all of you since 2004. This process for the new release has been under trying times and conditions. It has fueled our creativity and we hope it translates to you, the fans in great light.
We are in the final mixing stages now for what will be an October release. Photo shoot done and the machine has been put in gear. Stay tuned for info concerning product, bundles, release date and much more. […] The Boiling Point, this October. It’s a monster!”
Rimaniamo dunque in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.
Di seguito è possibile ascoltare l’ultima canzone pubblicata dalla band, Hostage, resa disponibile come singolo l’aprile scorso.