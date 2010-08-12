DEATH DEALER: Mike LePond si unisce alla band, nuovo album in autunno

|
I Death Dealer hanno il piacere di annunciare l’uscita del loro nuovo album dal titolo Conquered Lands, il terzo per il progetto capitanato dal chitarrista Ross the Boss, previsto per l’autunno 2020 senza alcuna data confermata per ora, per l’etichetta Steel Cartel.
Inoltre hanno ufficializzato un cambio nella loro line-up: al basso, Mike LePond (Symphony X), il quale sostituisce il membro uscente Mike Davis.
Il commento di Ross the Boss:
”We had a great time with Mike Davis and he will always be a brother. Due to both of our upcoming schedules, we mutually decided another guy might have to come in and handle what we had coming up. Mike Davis will be missed, but we are very excited about the addition of another bass superstar, Mike LePond. I have been super-busy touring and recording with my solo band. And everywhere I go, I am asked when is Death Dealer coming back, when will another album be out, etc. So the work we have done for five years, with the albums and touring, is really standing the test of time. I can see the impact that we made with our first two albums with the diehard metal fans. It is really great to see and now here we go again.”