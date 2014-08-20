      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Dragonforce
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/06/20
PURTENANCE
Buried Incarnation

24/06/20
SERMENT
Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté

24/06/20
SOMBRE HERITAGE
Alpha Ursae Minoris

25/06/20
CIRKELN
Kingdoms That No One Remembers

26/06/20
LARES
Towards Nothingness

26/06/20
DISMALIMERENCE
Tome: I

26/06/20
MARTHE
Sisters of Darkness

26/06/20
AHAB
Live Prey

26/06/20
FORDOMTH
Is, Qui Mortem Audit

26/06/20
FELLWARDEN
Wreathed In Mourncloud

CONCERTI

23/06/20
DEFTONES (SOSPESO)
GRUVILLAGE 105 MUSIC FESTIVAL - GRUGLIASCO (TO)

23/06/20
THE OFFSPRING + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

23/06/20
SHARKS IN YOUR MOUTH + GUESTS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

24/06/20
THE OFFSPRING + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
SHERWOOD FESTIVAL - PADOVA

26/06/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

26/06/20
NICK MASON (SOSPESO)
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

26/06/20
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

27/06/20
SHOCK METAL FEST (day 1)
PALABIGAUDA ARENA - CAMPOROSSO (IM)

28/06/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 3) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

28/06/20
SHOCK METAL FEST (day 2)
PALABIGAUDA ARENA - CAMPOROSSO (IM)
DRAGONFORCE: il nono album è quasi completato
22/06/2020 - 20:47 (25 letture)

RECENSIONI
73
60
50
59
38
65
40
71
ARTICOLI
29/05/2017
Intervista
DRAGONFORCE
Bon Jovi con sottofondo Slayer!
30/11/2014
Live Report
EPICA + DRAGONFORCE + DAGOBA
Alcatraz, Milano, 24/11/2014
20/08/2014
Intervista
DRAGONFORCE
Evoluzione e Identità
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/06/2020 - 20:47
DRAGONFORCE: il nono album è quasi completato
11/04/2020 - 19:28
DRAGONFORCE: guarda il live video di ''Valley Of The Damned''
03/03/2020 - 18:39
DRAGONFORCE: Gee Anzalone salta il tour nordamericano per problemi di salute
16/01/2020 - 14:12
DRAGONFORCE: annunciato il bassista per i prossimi tour
24/09/2019 - 20:40
DRAGONFORCE: ecco un teaser del nuovo album
23/09/2019 - 14:41
DRAGONFORCE: il video del terzo estratto
27/08/2019 - 13:16
DRAGONFORCE: ecco il video di "Heart Demolition"
14/08/2019 - 22:22
DRAGONFORCE: si separano dal bassista
30/07/2019 - 14:56
DRAGONFORCE: il video di ''Highway to Oblivion'' dal prossimo ''Extreme Power Metal''
04/04/2018 - 16:14
DRAGONFORCE: a maggio un nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/06/2020 - 20:35
VEONITY: ecco i dettagli di ''Sorrows''
22/06/2020 - 20:25
DRUSO: al via la raccolta fondi a supporto del locale di Bergamo
22/06/2020 - 20:18
SKELETAL REMAINS: a settembre l'album ''The Entombment of Chaos'', ecco i dettagli
22/06/2020 - 20:00
DEATH DEALER: Mike LePond si unisce alla band, nuovo album in autunno
22/06/2020 - 19:45
WITHIN TEMPTATION: a settembre 2021 il recupero del tour con gli Evanescence
22/06/2020 - 19:39
ONEIRIC CELEPHAIS: il lyric video di ''From Beyond'' dall'EP in arrivo ad agosto
22/06/2020 - 19:34
FIDES INVERSA: disponibile ''I Am the Iconoclasm'' dal disco in uscita
22/06/2020 - 16:40
KATAKLYSM: il nuovo album ‘‘Unconquered’’ esce in autunno, guarda il trailer
22/06/2020 - 16:08
NIGHT IN GALES: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘A Spark in the Crimson Eclipse’’
22/06/2020 - 11:12
HELLRIPPER: in arrivo ad ottobre ‘‘The Affair of the Poisons’’, ascolta il primo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     