DRAGONFORCE: il nono album è quasi completato

Herman Li, chitarrista dei Dragonforce, ha recentemente dichiarato ai microfoni del programma Saturday Night Lockdown condotto da Francesco Paoli (Fleshgod Apocalypse) che il nuovo album della band è quasi pronto.
In basso l'estratto della chiacchierata:
"We played our first show on the album release date, which was on TwitchCon, which is a Twitch convention. And we got that streamed to, like, 1.7 million people. Everything started out great — it was awesome. We had a sold-out tour happening. Everything was going well. We were gonna film a music video for every single Dragonforce song on the album, and we got halfway through it, and COVID-19 happened. So the tour stopped. And some videos, we can't complete them. We filmed all of it, but we need some more footage. So we've got videos on hold now. And instead, we're writing a new album. Why not? Just like everybody — you just write a new album when you're sitting at home. And strangely enough, it's almost finished".
Restiamo in attesa di maggiori dettagli su quello che sarà il nono studio album della band.