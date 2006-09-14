|
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: si separano dal batterista Manu Lotter
22/06/2020 - 22:34 (132 letture)
Il batterista dei Rhapsody of Fire Manu Lotter ha reso noto, tramite i propri canali social, di aver abbandonato la band triestina. In basso potete leggere le sue dichiarazioni.
It is with very heavy heart to announce that I have parted ways with Rhapsody Of Fire.
It was not an easy decision, it took me months to let it sink in. But before we left for the latest European tour I already felt quite unhappy and could not relate to lots of things that were and are going on behind the curtain. Different visions, goals and attitudes made it very hard for me to continue with this band. I am not talking about wrong visions or bad attitudes - I am using the term "different" because this is the only truth. And it is absolutely okay if they are different. Because everybody is different and unique.
I lost and spent too much energy and life showed me that I have to close this chapter of my life to regain my energy again. There is no bad blood involved, no fight or anything like that. I just felt that ROF is not for me. Something pulled me away from ROF in the last 12 months. And it became heavier and heavier. It became so heavy that I had to listen to this feeling.
I am very thankful for the memories I was able to create with those guys. We did several European tours together, toured Japan, Greece, played with the mighty Iron Maiden and so on - I was able to to do lots of things of my bucket list. The last years fill a big place in my heart and I will never forget the experiences I made with my former band mates and the amazing human beings of the crew. A special thank you goes out to Peppe, Parpi and Francesca.
The last 3 months in my life were filled with lots of tears and mental downs. But I realised that this is the way I have to go.
And at the moment I have no idea where this path is leading me to. At the moment I do not have a band. For pretty much the first time in my life since I was 12 years old. This feels super awkward to me. But I will come back, this is for sure.
Jack, Roby, Ale and Alex: I truly wish you all the best for the future with a new drummer, a new album and great tours. And thank you so much for the good times we shared together. The smiles and good energy on and off stage.
My plans for now are teaching my students, practicing drums and finding a new band.
See you all very soon on the road again! A chapter has been closed and a new one is about to come!
7
Staropoli ne ha fatto incazzare un'altro.... Evidentemente "dietro le quinte" il clima non è sereno (lo dice quasi chiaramente, i ROF dovrebbero rispondete e chiarire). Una band senza pace, magari possono chiamare l'ex batterista dell'ex gruppo di De Micheli e Sala..... Insomma uno tranquillo che faccia quello che gli viene chiesto senza discutere.
6
Ora fonderà i lorrer of fire
5
Non so onestamente, @Trascendence, io leggevo "At the moment I do not have a band." nella dichiarazione, però può essere che il progetto sia ancora in piedi.
4
No, dovrebbe avere ancora attivi i The Bellerophon Project.
3
Semplificando un po' il discorso, @Italo, dice che è grato ai compagni di band, che non ci sono dissapori o litigi con loro, ma che nell'ultimo anno, specialmente negli ultimi tre mesi, ha maturato sempre più la convinzione di avere visioni differenti rispetto al progetto della band, e che quindi gli è sembrata la scelta più saggia, ancorché difficile da prendere, quella di separarsi dai Rhapsody.
2
Comunque siamo in Italia. Una traduzione ogni tanto sarebbe più che gradita
1
Mi dispiace, anche leggendo la sua dichiarazione. Però è comprensibile la decisione se ha affermato di sentire i RoF un progetto che non fa più per lui. Presumo sia una scelta presa con una certa ponderazione, dato che abbandonare una band come i Rhapsody non per un altro progetto, ma addirittura per rimanere al momento privo di un gruppo, non debba essere facile.
