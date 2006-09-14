      Privacy Policy
 
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: si separano dal batterista Manu Lotter
22/06/2020 - 22:34 (132 letture)

Peppe
Martedì 23 Giugno 2020, 0.28.12
7
Staropoli ne ha fatto incazzare un'altro.... Evidentemente "dietro le quinte" il clima non è sereno (lo dice quasi chiaramente, i ROF dovrebbero rispondete e chiarire). Una band senza pace, magari possono chiamare l'ex batterista dell'ex gruppo di De Micheli e Sala..... Insomma uno tranquillo che faccia quello che gli viene chiesto senza discutere.
Radamanthis
Lunedì 22 Giugno 2020, 23.28.53
6
Ora fonderà i lorrer of fire
McCallon
Lunedì 22 Giugno 2020, 23.12.55
5
Non so onestamente, @Trascendence, io leggevo "At the moment I do not have a band." nella dichiarazione, però può essere che il progetto sia ancora in piedi.
Transcendence
Lunedì 22 Giugno 2020, 23.09.48
4
No, dovrebbe avere ancora attivi i The Bellerophon Project.
McCallon
Lunedì 22 Giugno 2020, 23.02.09
3
Semplificando un po' il discorso, @Italo, dice che è grato ai compagni di band, che non ci sono dissapori o litigi con loro, ma che nell'ultimo anno, specialmente negli ultimi tre mesi, ha maturato sempre più la convinzione di avere visioni differenti rispetto al progetto della band, e che quindi gli è sembrata la scelta più saggia, ancorché difficile da prendere, quella di separarsi dai Rhapsody.
Italo
Lunedì 22 Giugno 2020, 22.49.23
2
Comunque siamo in Italia. Una traduzione ogni tanto sarebbe più che gradita
McCallon
Lunedì 22 Giugno 2020, 22.42.20
1
Mi dispiace, anche leggendo la sua dichiarazione. Però è comprensibile la decisione se ha affermato di sentire i RoF un progetto che non fa più per lui. Presumo sia una scelta presa con una certa ponderazione, dato che abbandonare una band come i Rhapsody non per un altro progetto, ma addirittura per rimanere al momento privo di un gruppo, non debba essere facile.
