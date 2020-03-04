      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/06/20
PURTENANCE
Buried Incarnation

24/06/20
SERMENT
Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté

24/06/20
SOMBRE HERITAGE
Alpha Ursae Minoris

25/06/20
CIRKELN
Kingdoms That No One Remembers

26/06/20
LARES
Towards Nothingness

26/06/20
FORDOMTH
Is, Qui Mortem Audit

26/06/20
DISMALIMERENCE
Tome: I

26/06/20
AHAB
Live Prey

26/06/20
FELLWARDEN
Wreathed In Mourncloud

26/06/20
LONG DISTANCE CALLING
How Do We Want To Live?

CONCERTI

23/06/20
DEFTONES (SOSPESO)
GRUVILLAGE 105 MUSIC FESTIVAL - GRUGLIASCO (TO)

23/06/20
THE OFFSPRING + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

23/06/20
SHARKS IN YOUR MOUTH + GUESTS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

24/06/20
THE OFFSPRING + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
SHERWOOD FESTIVAL - PADOVA

26/06/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

26/06/20
NICK MASON (SOSPESO)
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

26/06/20
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

27/06/20
SHOCK METAL FEST (day 1)
PALABIGAUDA ARENA - CAMPOROSSO (IM)

28/06/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 3) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

28/06/20
SHOCK METAL FEST (day 2)
PALABIGAUDA ARENA - CAMPOROSSO (IM)
PLANESWALKER: online il singolo di debutto ‘‘The Forever Serpent’’
23/06/2020 - 16:14 (57 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/06/2020 - 16:14
PLANESWALKER: online il singolo di debutto ‘‘The Forever Serpent’’
04/03/2020 - 17:47
PLANESWALKER: nuova band con membri attuali e passati degli Helion Prime
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/06/2020 - 17:06
MARK SPIRO: a luglio in uscita la nuova raccolta
23/06/2020 - 16:48
SVARD: ecco il nuovo singolo ''The Burning Asylum''
23/06/2020 - 16:43
ALEAH: online il lyric video di ''Sacrifice''
23/06/2020 - 16:08
HOUSE OF LORDS: ecco il video di ''The Both of Us''
23/06/2020 - 15:49
NEAERA: guarda il video ufficiale di ‘‘Deathless’’
23/06/2020 - 11:45
AYREON: diffusa la tracklist del nuovo album
23/06/2020 - 00:04
KIKO LOUREIRO: svelata la data di pubblicazione di ‘‘Open Source’’
23/06/2020 - 00:03
DYGITALS: firmano con Golden Core, in arrivo il nuovo album ‘‘God Save the King’’
23/06/2020 - 00:02
ACHERONTAS: il nuovo singolo ‘‘Kiss the Blood’’ è disponibile per l’ascolto
23/06/2020 - 00:01
CEMICAN: online il singolo ‘‘Yóok 'ol kaab Maya’’ contenente due nuovi brani
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     