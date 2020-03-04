PLANESWALKER: online il singolo di debutto ‘‘The Forever Serpent’’

|
I Planeswalker, band formata da Jason Ashcraft e Sozos Michael, hanno pubblicato il primo brano inedito della neonata formazione power metal: si tratta del singolo The Forever Serpent.
Come gli appassionati del gioco di carte collezionabili avranno potuto intuire dal nome, il gruppo si rifà nelle tematiche all’esplorazione dell’universo narrativo di Magic: The Gathering, tanto che il nuovo brano è dedicato alla figura mostruosa di Nicol Bolas.
Sozos Michael ha spiegato:
"I am beyond excited for the release of 'The Forever Serpent', our first creative output with Jason [Ashcraft] since our collaboration in Helion Prime. As you will surely notice listening to the song (and/or watching the music video), we channeled our most primal nerdiness to this endeavor, and we have no plans to slow down! We have just begun exploring the rich and deep lore of MTG, and we are excited to see where this journey will lead us.”
Per la pubblicazione del singolo, i Planeswalker si sono avvalsi della collaborazione di Chelsea McMasters al basso, Alex Bosson alla batteria e Alex Nasla alle tastiere.
Un album in studio è previsto dalla band per il 2021, ma attualmente non si conoscono i dettagli.