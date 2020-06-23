MARK SPIRO: a luglio in uscita la nuova raccolta

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è l'audio di Don't Leave Me In Love, brano del cantautore americano Mark Spiro presente sulla sua nuova raccolta, 2 + 2 = 5: Best of & Rarities, in uscita il 10 luglio per la Frontiers Music srl.
Tracklist:
CD1
01. All The Love We Kill
02. Wind On The Water
03. Better With A Broken Heart
04. Don’t Leave Me In Love
05. Vendetta
06. Through My Eyes
07. Mid Western Skies
08. My Devotion
09. Valdez
10. The Rain Came Tumblin’ Down
11. The Rhythm Of Your Soul
12. Can’t Take That Away (Stuff Version)
CD2
01. I’ll Be There
02. King Of The Crows
03. When Winter Comes
04. It’s A Beautiful Life
05. Come Back To Me
06. Mighty Blue Ocean
07. Monster
08. Between The Raindrops
09. The Fisherman 3
10. Wheels May Rust
11. A Beautiful Mistake
12. Love Don’t Come Around Here
CD3
01. Take Your Time
02. Holding You
03. Cry Me A River
04. Leave My Heart Alone
05. By The Riverside
06. Watching Over Me
07. 24 Hours A Day
08. Broken Home
09. Whirling Dervish
10. Whenever I Remember
11. Feels Like
12. When You Were Nothing
13. Screaming Like A Crow