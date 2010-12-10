EMPEROR: ad agosto la ristampa di ''Wrath of the Tyrant''

|
Candlelight Records pubblicherà il 7 agosto la ristampa di Wrath of the Tyrant, prima demo degli Emperor datata 1992.
Ecco di lato la copertina e in basso le tracklist della versione vinile e del doppio CD. I brani sono stati rimasterizzati da Turan Audio.
Lato A
01. Introduction
02. Ancient Queen
03. My Empire’s Doom
04. Forgotten Centuries
05. Night of the Graveless Soul
06. Moon over Kara-Shehr
Lato B
01. Witches Sabbath
02. Lord of the Storms
03. Wrath of the Tyrant
04. The Ancient Queen (As the Shadows Rise EP)
05. Lord of the Storms (As the Shadows Rise EP)
06. Witches Sabbath (As the Shadows Rise EP)
Doppio CD
CD1
01. Introduction
02. Ancient Queen
03. My Empire’s Doom
04. Forgotten Centuries
05. Night of the Graveless Souls
06. Moon over Kara-Shehr
07. Witches Sabbath
08. Lord of the Storms
09. Wrath of the Tyrant
10. Ancient Queen (As the Shadows Rise EP)
11. Lord of the Storms (As the Shadows Rise EP)
13. Witches Sabbath (As the Shadows Rise EP)
CD2
01. Ancient Queen
02. My Empire’s Doom
03. Forgotten Centuries
04. Night of the Graveless Souls
05. Moon over Kara-Shehr
06. Witches Sabbath
07. Lord of the Storms
08. Wrath of the Tyrant
09. Moon over Kara-Shehr (Rehearsal 1994)