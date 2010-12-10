      Privacy Policy
 
EMPEROR: ad agosto la ristampa di ''Wrath of the Tyrant''
23/06/2020 - 20:16 (96 letture)

Tino
Martedì 23 Giugno 2020, 21.59.40
2
Veramente un gruppo mostruoso
Rens
Martedì 23 Giugno 2020, 21.58.11
1
Una delle band migliori della storia
RECENSIONI
s.v.
83
92
96
ARTICOLI
16/12/2010
Live Report
GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR
Tripod, Dublino, 10/12/2010
 
