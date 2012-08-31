COUNTERPARTS: ascolta le due tracce contenute nel nuovo singolo ‘‘Purer Form of Pain’’

|
I Counterparts hanno pubblicato un nuovo singolo, Purer Form of Pain, tramite l’etichetta Pure Noise Records.
La nuova uscita contiene due pezzi, entrambi registrati durante le sessioni di registrazione dell’ultimo disco Nothing Left to Love ma non inclusi in definitiva nella tracklist ufficiale. Il cantante Brendan Murphy ha commentato ironicamente proprio la natura di “canzoni scartate” dei due brani:
"One person’s trash is another person’s treasure… so here’s two more b-sides I guess? We wrote these songs when we were in the process of recording Nothing Left to Love and for whatever reason, they just didn’t fit the vibe of the album, so we decided to cut ’em.
Since you guys seemed pretty stoked on the Private Room EP we figured why not just throw these up? At the very least, it’ll occupy like 5-10 minutes of your time… and who knows when the five of us will even be able to cross the border to be in the same room and record more music?
You might love them, you might think they stink, either way it’s all good by me. They’re b-sides! Who gives a shit?”
I brani in questione sono la titletrack Purer Form of Pain e la “B-side” Strings of Separation, e sono entrambi ascoltabili attraverso i player sottostanti.