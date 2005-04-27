PAIN OF SALVATION: in arrivo ad agosto il nuovo album ‘‘Panther’’, guarda il trailer

|
I Pain of Salvation pubblicheranno il prossimo 28 agosto 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Panther, tramite l’etichetta Inside Out Music. Ad annunciarlo è stata la casa discografica attraverso il proprio canale YouTube con un trailer, visibile in fondo alla notizia.
La nuova uscita è stata registarata, mixata e masterizzata dal cantante Daniel Gildenlöw e dal produttore Daniel Bergstrand. Gildenlöw ha commentato così la prossima pubblicazione del gruppo svedese:
"The making of 'Panther' has taken over two years. I have felt the need to push boundaries, both musically and sonically. Approaching the music from more diverse angles, yet without losing the core identity of the band. Lyrically it coincidently fits more than ever into current times. When I look at the great artwork drawings that went into the concept, I can only say that I am extremely happy how everything turned out. I can't wait to share this album with everybody.”
La copertina del disco e un altro degli artwork (in cui i membri del gruppo vengono ritratti con sembianze feline) a cui Gildenlöw fa riferimento sono visibili a lato, e sono stati realizzati da André Meister. Di seguito è invece disponibile la tracklist:
1. Accelerator
2. Unfuture
3. Restless Boy
4. Wait
5. Keen to a Fault
6. Fur
7. Panther
8. Species
9. Icon
Il primo singolo dell'album verrà reso disponibile in data 3 luglio 2020.