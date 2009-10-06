FINNTROLL: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album ''Vredesvavd''

|
I Finntroll hanno annunciato per il 18 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite Century Media Records, del loro nuovo album Vredesvävd.
L'album è il primo dopo un silenzio durato sette anni ed il titolo si traduce in Wrath-woven ("Intessuto con rabbia'') ed è stato registrato e mixato ai Sonic Pump Studios, mentre la masterizzazione è stata fatta ai Chartmakers. Ad occuparsi della produzione è stato il tastierista-compositore Henri “Trollhorn” Sorvali, mentre il cantante Mathias “Vreth” Lillmåns ha agito come suo braccio destro.
Di seguito potete vedere la copertina del disco insieme alla tracklist e alle dichiarazioni della band.
Vredesvävd is shamelessly untrendy, fierce and a catchy album. Raising a mushroom-cladded middle finger towards lazy rock music, it whips and whacks the poor listener in a way that only Finntroll is capable of delivering. Combining something old, something new and a ton of something black.
Tracklist:
01. Väktaren
02. Att Döda Med En Sten
03. Ormfolk
04. Gränars Väg
05. Forsen
06. Vid Häxans Härd
07. Myren
08. Stjärnornas Mjöd
09. Mask
10. Ylaren