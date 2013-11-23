INCANTATION: svelano dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Sect of Vile Divinities''

|
I deathster Incantation pubblicheranno, il 21 agosto, il nuovo album Sect of Vile Divinities che sarà pubblicato dall'etichetta Relapse Records.
Questo il comunicato della casa discografica:
Death metal pioneers INCANTATION return with their highly anticipated new album, Sect of Vile Divinities.
For over 30 years INCANTATION has consistently remained one of the underground's most influential and respected artists in the genre. True to form, Sect of Vile Divinities sees the legendary band adhering to the ways of the old school, unleashing twisted, mangled, and utterly disgusting Death Metal once again.
A pitch-black mix of unrelenting Death Metal and imposing Funeral Doom, each track on Sect of Vile Divinities is a dirge dedicated to different ancient evils across various cultures. At a point where the world's most vile converge, tracks such as "Propitiation" see the band's driving riffs and pummeling drums crush the very foundations of religious zealotry, while standouts such as "Entrails of the Hag Queen" and "Fury's Manifesto" champion no-frills Death Metal in its purest form.
Three decades of Death Metal still the funeral procession carries on. With Sect of Vile Divinities, INCANTATION hail a return to form for the genre, and release one of 2020's most blasphemous and unforgiving titles.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Ritual Impurity (Seven of the Sky is One)
2. Propitiation
3. Entrails of the Hag Queen
4. Guardians from the Primeval
5. Black Fathom’s Fire
6. Ignis Fatuus
7. Chant of Formless Dread
8. Shadow-Blade Masters of Tempest and Maelstrom
9. Scribes of the Stygian
10. Unborn Ambrosia
11. Fury’s Manifesto
12. Siege Hive
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare Propitiation.