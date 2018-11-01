WHITECHAPEL: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘Doom Woods’’

|
I Whitechapel hanno reso disponibile il video ufficiale di Doom Woods, brano estratto dall’album The Valley, pubblicato da Metal Blade Records in data 29 marzo 2019.
Il chitarrista Alex Wade ha spiegato la scelta della band di pubblicare a distanza di più di un anno un video animato della canzone di chiusura del disco:
"We are excited to release the animated video for 'Doom Woods' off our 2019 release 'The Valley'. While we have some time off from touring, we thought it would be a great time to give a visual representation to the closing track from the album. We were blown away with what the design team was able to create and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did. It really gives the track a new depth.”
