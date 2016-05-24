INGESTED: svelano dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Where Only Gods May Tread''

|
La formazione brutal death metal Ingested hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Where Only Gods May Tread che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 14 agosto via Unique Leader Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Follow The Deceiver
2. No Half Measures
3. Impending Dominance
4. The List
5. The Burden Of Our Failures (ft. Vincent Bennett)
6. Dead Seraphic Forms
7. Another Breath (ft. Kirk Windstein)
8. Black Pill (ft. Matt Honeycutt)
9. Forsaken In Desolation
10. Leap Of The Faithless
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo No Half Measures.