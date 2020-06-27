SEASON OF DREAMS: previsto per agosto l'album di debutto ''My Shelter''

|
Gli heavy-power metaller Season of Dreams hanno annunciato per l'11 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Pride & Joy Music, del loro album di debutto My Shelter. Il disco è stato registrato ai MindMirror Studios, mentre la copertina è opera di Stan W. Decker (Rage/Blue Öyster Cult/Masterplan).
Di seguito potete ascoltare il primo singolo Mr. Blacky insieme ad altri dettagli, come la formazione e la tracklist.
. Johannes Nyberg (Zonata) - Voce e Tastiere
. Jean-Michel Volz (A Taste of Freedom) - Chitarra, Tastiere, Batteria, Basso
. John-Nyberg - Chitarra solista
Tracklist:
01. Before The War
02. In The Rubble
03. We Are Soldiers
04. The Land Of Forgotten Dreams
05. Acid Pouring Rain
06. Monsters
07. My Shelter
08. Soldier Without Command
09. Angel Forever
10. United
11. Worlds Collide
12. Mr. Blacky
13. From Creation To Chaos
14. After The War