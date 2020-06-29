      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/06/20
BLACK ALTAR/KIRKEBRANN
Deus Inversus

30/06/20
SOMNIATE
The Meyrinkian Slumber

30/06/20
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Exoverse

01/07/20
ALEAH
Aleah

03/07/20
CONVOCATION
Ashes Coalesce

03/07/20
HAUNT
Flashback

03/07/20
MORA PROKAZA
By Chance

03/07/20
IMPERIVM
Holy War

03/07/20
LEPROUS
Coal / The Congregation (ristampa)

03/07/20
POLTERGEIST
Feather Of Truth

CONCERTI

02/07/20
VOLBEAT (SOSPESO)
ROCK IN ROMA - IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE (RM)

03/07/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 4) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

04/07/20
LYNYRD SKYNYRD (SOSPESO)
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

04/07/20
NOIROCKERCAMP IV (POSTICIPATO)
SANTA NINFA (TP)

05/07/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 6) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/20
PEARL JAM + PIXIES (SOSPESO)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI - IMOLA

06/07/20
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

06/07/20
FAITH NO MORE (SOSPESO)
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

06/07/20
MARKY RAMONE + WAHNSINN + RUNN + THE VORTICOUS (SOSPESO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

08/07/20
THE DEAD DAISIES (SOSPESO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
DRAGONY: firmano con la Napalm Records, annunciato il quarto album
29/06/2020 - 22:00 (34 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/06/2020 - 22:00
DRAGONY: firmano con la Napalm Records, annunciato il quarto album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/06/2020 - 22:18
BLUE OYSTER CULT: previsto ad agosto il live album ''45th Anniversary – Live In London''
29/06/2020 - 22:12
TAV: presentano il debutto discografico con il singolo ''Snow upon our Graves''
29/06/2020 - 22:08
VARATHRON: online un estratto dal prossimo live album
29/06/2020 - 21:58
CHRONUS: pubblicano il video del brano ''Heavy is the Crown''
29/06/2020 - 21:51
EMYN MUIL: a settembre il nuovo album ''War of the Jewels''
29/06/2020 - 20:45
OVERCHAINS: diffuso il singolo ''End of My Path'' dal debutto
29/06/2020 - 20:30
SONS OF APOLLO: la data al Live Club sarà recuperata a maggio 2021
29/06/2020 - 20:22
FROM THE DEPTH: disponibile il lyric video di ''Spread Your Fire'' dal disco in arrivo ad agosto
29/06/2020 - 19:49
REVENGE (CAN): a Milano a maggio 2021 con Profanatica e altri
29/06/2020 - 19:44
ENFORCED: firmato accordo con Century Media per l'uscita di ''Kill Grid''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     