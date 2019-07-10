      Privacy Policy
 
30/06/20
BLACK ALTAR/KIRKEBRANN
Deus Inversus

30/06/20
SOMNIATE
The Meyrinkian Slumber

30/06/20
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Exoverse

01/07/20
ALEAH
Aleah

03/07/20
CONVOCATION
Ashes Coalesce

03/07/20
HAUNT
Flashback

03/07/20
MORA PROKAZA
By Chance

03/07/20
IMPERIVM
Holy War

03/07/20
LEPROUS
Coal / The Congregation (ristampa)

03/07/20
POLTERGEIST
Feather Of Truth

CONCERTI

02/07/20
VOLBEAT (SOSPESO)
ROCK IN ROMA - IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE (RM)

03/07/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 4) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

04/07/20
LYNYRD SKYNYRD (SOSPESO)
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

04/07/20
NOIROCKERCAMP IV (POSTICIPATO)
SANTA NINFA (TP)

05/07/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 6) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/20
PEARL JAM + PIXIES (SOSPESO)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI - IMOLA

06/07/20
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

06/07/20
FAITH NO MORE (SOSPESO)
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

06/07/20
MARKY RAMONE + WAHNSINN + RUNN + THE VORTICOUS (SOSPESO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

08/07/20
THE DEAD DAISIES (SOSPESO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
BLUE OYSTER CULT: previsto ad agosto il live album ''45th Anniversary – Live In London''
29/06/2020 - 22:18 (57 letture)

Rob Fleming
Lunedì 29 Giugno 2020, 23.57.06
1
Non commento l'album perché sarà ormai il quinto Live in un anno. Però non posso non commentare la canzone. Quando si dice uno stile unico ed inimitabile. Che cos'è questa musica? Rock? Pop? Hard rock? Assoli per niente usuali, liberi di improvvisare, una voce unica, ma fuori dai canoni dell'urlatore o del maschio seducente e virile.
RECENSIONI
88
80
83
85
95
87
