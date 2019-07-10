BLUE OYSTER CULT: previsto ad agosto il live album ''45th Anniversary – Live In London''

Non commento l'album perché sarà ormai il quinto Live in un anno. Però non posso non commentare la canzone. Quando si dice uno stile unico ed inimitabile. Che cos'è questa musica? Rock? Pop? Hard rock? Assoli per niente usuali, liberi di improvvisare, una voce unica, ma fuori dai canoni dell'urlatore o del maschio seducente e virile.