BLUE OYSTER CULT: previsto ad agosto il live album ''45th Anniversary – Live In London''

I Blue Oyster Cult hanno annunciato per il 7 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro live album 45th Anniversary – Live In London. Questo live, dove la band ha suonato per intero il proprio album di debutto omonimo, è stato registrato nel 2017 allo Stone Free di Londra in occasione del quarantacinquesimo anniversario della sua pubblicazione.
In basso potete vedere il video di Stairway to the Stars.
Tracklist:
01. Transmaniacon MC
02. I’m On The Lamb, But I Ain’t No Sheep
03. Then Came The Last Days Of May
04. Stairway To The Stars
05. Before The Kiss, A Redcap
06. Screams
07. She’s As Beautiful As A Foot
08. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll
09. Workshop Of The Telescopes
10. Redeemed
11. Buck’s Boogie
12. Godzilla
13. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
14. Tattoo Vampire
15. Hot Rails To Hell