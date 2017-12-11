IRON ANGEL: svelano copertina e dettagli di ‘‘Emerald Eyes’’

|
I tedeschi Iron Angel hanno reso noti i dettagli della loro prossima pubblicazione, Emerald Eyes.
Il disco uscirà il 2 ottobre 2020 tramite l’etichetta Mighty Music. La copertina del disco è stata rivelata ed è disponibile per la visione a lato. La tracklist, composta da undici brani, è riportata di seguito:
1. Sacred Slaughter
2. Descend
3. Sands of Time
4. Demons
5. What We're Living For
6. Emerald Eyes
7. Fiery Winds of Death
8. Sacrificed
9. Bridges Are Burning
10. Heaven in Red
11. Dark Sorcery
Il batterista Maximilian Behr ha commentato soddisfatto la nuova fatica in studio della band teutonica:
"We wanted to improve in every way possible. On one hand we wanted to even further go back to the sound of ‘Hellish Crossfire’, but on the other hand we also wanted to play to our own strengths, rather than the ones of others and I think we really managed to do that. With ‘Emerald Eyes’ we married the past with the present at last and now we set our eyes onto the future.”
Il primo singolo dell’album, Sands of Time, è stato pubblicato a fine maggio sul canale YouTube dell’etichetta discografica ed è ascoltabile qui sotto.