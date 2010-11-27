SECRET SPHERE: si separano da Michele Luppi

|
La prog-power band italiana Secret Sphere hanno reso nota la separazione da Michele Luppi, che ha scelto di dedicarsi appieno alla sua carriera solista. Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band, che ha anche svelato di essere pronta, a breve, a rivelare i dettagli del nuovo disco.
LINE-UP CHANGE
After 8 years it's time for a change and Michele will follow his solo career.
It has been an amazing journey, together we wrote some of our best songs and the live memories are countless, for that we will be forever grateful!
Our Friendship is strong and in a near future we have the intention to release “The Nature Of Time” Live DVD of the latest concert we played in Sociale Theater.
The new album recordings proceed at full speed and we are pretty excited, so expect more news soon!!!