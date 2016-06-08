FORTUNE: ad agosto il live album ''The Gun’s Still Smokin’ Live''

|
La rock band Fortune ha annunciato per il 7 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo live album The Gun’s Still Smokin’ Live. Il disco è stato registrato durante la loro performance al Frontiers Rock Festival del 2019.
Di seguito potete vedere, oltre alla tracklist, il live video di Freedom Road.
Tracklist:
01. Thrill Of It All
02. Don’t Say You Love Me
03. Bad Blood
04. What A Fool I’ve Been
05. Through The Fire
06. Deep In The Heart Of The Night
07. The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter
08. Shelter Of The Night
09. Dearborn Station
10. Freedom Road