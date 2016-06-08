      Privacy Policy
 
30/06/20
BLACK ALTAR/KIRKEBRANN
Deus Inversus

30/06/20
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Exoverse

30/06/20
SOMNIATE
The Meyrinkian Slumber

01/07/20
ALEAH
Aleah

03/07/20
HAUNT
Flashback

03/07/20
BORIS
NO

03/07/20
POLTERGEIST
Feather Of Truth

03/07/20
CONVOCATION
Ashes Coalesce

03/07/20
LEPROUS
Coal / The Congregation (ristampa)

03/07/20
POWERWOLF
Best Of The Blessed

CONCERTI

02/07/20
VOLBEAT (SOSPESO)
ROCK IN ROMA - IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE (RM)

03/07/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 4) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

04/07/20
LYNYRD SKYNYRD (SOSPESO)
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

04/07/20
NOIROCKERCAMP IV (POSTICIPATO)
SANTA NINFA (TP)

05/07/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 6) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/20
PEARL JAM + PIXIES (SOSPESO)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI - IMOLA

06/07/20
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

06/07/20
FAITH NO MORE (SOSPESO)
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

06/07/20
MARKY RAMONE + WAHNSINN + RUNN + THE VORTICOUS (SOSPESO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

08/07/20
THE DEAD DAISIES (SOSPESO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
FORTUNE: ad agosto il live album ''The Gun's Still Smokin' Live''
30/06/2020 - 17:22 (19 letture)

30/06/2020 - 17:31
ZOMBI: presentano il video di ''No Damage''
30/06/2020 - 17:08
SECRET SPHERE: si separano da Michele Luppi
30/06/2020 - 14:24
RUMAHOY: ecco il lyric video di ''Treasure Gun''
30/06/2020 - 14:14
CHRIS ROSANDER: presentato un video dal debutto discografico
30/06/2020 - 12:10
IRON ANGEL: svelano copertina e dettagli di ‘‘Emerald Eyes’’
30/06/2020 - 01:15
BATTLE DAGORATH: ascolta ‘‘Phantasmal Eye of Dreams’’ dal nuovo disco in arrivo a luglio
30/06/2020 - 01:14
MARCHE FUNEBRE: disponibili i dettagli del quarto album ‘‘Einderlicht’’
30/06/2020 - 01:13
GILBY CLARKE: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘The Gospel Truth’’ dall’omonimo album
30/06/2020 - 01:11
BRIMSTONE COVEN: tornano ad agosto con ‘‘The Woes of a Mortal Earth’’, online il primo singolo
29/06/2020 - 22:18
BLUE OYSTER CULT: previsto ad agosto il live album ''45th Anniversary – Live In London''
 
