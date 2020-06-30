BLACK AND RED: disponibile il primo singolo del nuovo progetto di Jaz Coleman e Ondrej Smeykal

|
Black & Red è il nome del nuovo progetto musicale fondato da Jaz Coleman dei Killing Joke e da Ondrej Smeykal.
Jaz Coleman ha raccontato la genesi del progetto:
"The Black & Red project was born in Australia in 2010 when I set out to find the greatest virtuoso of the didgeridoo only to find the maestro of the instrument resided in Prague where I lived. Upon my return to Czech Rep, I was introduced to Ondrej Smeykal, we ended up not just developing an ancient instrument, but recording the Black & Red project (adding only Indian Harmonium) and an explosive duo was formed which could recreate the recording live perfectly. The funny thing is Black & Red only made sense after lockdown.”
Il duo ha già pubblicato il singolo di debutto On The Day The Earth Went Mad tramite l’etichetta Cadiz Music. Il video della canzone è disponibile di seguito: