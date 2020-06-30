      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del singolo di debutto
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/07/20
ALEAH
Aleah

03/07/20
HAUNT
Flashback

03/07/20
POLTERGEIST
Feather Of Truth

03/07/20
BLACK FUNERAL
Scourge of Lamashtu

03/07/20
CONVOCATION
Ashes Coalesce

03/07/20
POWERWOLF
Best Of The Blessed

03/07/20
BORIS
NO

03/07/20
IMPERIVM
Holy War

03/07/20
LEPROUS
Coal / The Congregation (ristampa)

03/07/20
MORA PROKAZA
By Chance

CONCERTI

02/07/20
VOLBEAT (SOSPESO)
ROCK IN ROMA - IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE (RM)

03/07/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 4) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

04/07/20
LYNYRD SKYNYRD (SOSPESO)
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

04/07/20
NOIROCKERCAMP IV (POSTICIPATO)
SANTA NINFA (TP)

05/07/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 6) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/20
PEARL JAM + PIXIES (SOSPESO)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI - IMOLA

06/07/20
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

06/07/20
FAITH NO MORE (SOSPESO)
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

06/07/20
MARKY RAMONE + WAHNSINN + RUNN + THE VORTICOUS (SOSPESO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

08/07/20
THE DEAD DAISIES (SOSPESO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
BLACK AND RED: disponibile il primo singolo del nuovo progetto di Jaz Coleman e Ondrej Smeykal
01/07/2020 - 00:02 (20 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/07/2020 - 00:02
BLACK AND RED: disponibile il primo singolo del nuovo progetto di Jaz Coleman e Ondrej Smeykal
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/07/2020 - 00:04
ALUNAH: guarda il video ufficiale di ‘‘Violet Hour’’
01/07/2020 - 00:03
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY: tutto il nuovo ‘‘Exoverse’’ è ascoltabile in streaming
01/07/2020 - 00:01
DREAM THEATER: online il live video di ‘‘Afterlife’’
01/07/2020 - 00:01
KATALEPSY: disponibile il secondo singolo ‘‘No Rest No Peace’’ dal nuovo disco ''Terra Mortuum Est''
30/06/2020 - 20:26
VANHELGA: online l'inedito ''Dagar Som Denna'', album entro l'anno
30/06/2020 - 20:15
ACROSS THE SWARM: ''Projections'' uscirà a settembre
30/06/2020 - 20:04
DAWN OF A DARK AGE: ascolta un brano dal sesto album in arrivo a luglio
30/06/2020 - 19:46
CIRCOLO SVOLTA: chiude il locale di Milano
30/06/2020 - 17:31
ZOMBI: presentano il video di ''No Damage''
30/06/2020 - 17:22
FORTUNE: ad agosto il live album ''The Gun’s Still Smokin’ Live''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     