BLACK FUNERAL: tutto ''Scourge of Lamashtu'' in streaming

Cliccando qui
è possibile ascoltare nella sua interezza in anteprima Scourge of Lamashtu
, nuovo e decimo album dei blackster statunitensi Black Funeral
. Il disco è atteso per il 3 luglio e la pubblicazione sarà curata da Iron Bonehead Productions
.
Tracklist:1. Kassaptu Lemuttu
2. The Vampyric Rabisu at the Threshold
3. Nergal (Lord who Prowls by Night)
4. Seven Udug-Hul
5. Scourge of Lamashtu (She who Strangles the Lamb)
6. Gidim Hul (Bloodthirst of the Demonic Dead)
7. Pazuzu King of the Lilu-Demons