DEVILDRIVER: ecco il secondo singolo, ‘‘Iona’’, da ‘‘Dealing With Demons I’’
02/07/2020 - 00:09 (23 letture)

ARTICOLI
02/03/2013
Live Report
CANNIBAL CORPSE + DEVILDRIVER + THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + HOUR OF PENANCE
Alcatraz, Milano, 26/02/2013
20/01/2012
Live Report
MACHINE HEAD + BRING ME THE HORIZON + DEVILDRIVER + DARKEST HOUR
Alcatraz, Milano, 13/11/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/07/2020 - 00:09
DEVILDRIVER: ecco il secondo singolo, ‘‘Iona’’, da ‘‘Dealing With Demons I’’
21/05/2020 - 17:42
DEVILDRIVER: il nuovo album ‘‘Dealing With Demons I’’ in arrivo ad ottobre, ascolta il primo singolo
29/07/2019 - 11:46
DEVILDRIVER: cancellate tutte le date del tour europeo
02/05/2019 - 20:38
DEVILDRIVER: i Methedras e i Thaeia apriranno i due show italiani
08/04/2019 - 14:47
DEVILDRIVER: tornano in Italia a settembre
16/01/2019 - 12:27
DEVILDRIVER: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
18/08/2018 - 09:02
DEVILDRIVER: a breve le ristampe dei primi cinque dischi
02/07/2018 - 18:22
DEVILDRIVER: online il singolo 'Copperhead Road'
09/06/2018 - 00:10
DEVILDRIVER: ecco il video della cover di 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'
27/04/2018 - 07:31
DEVILDRIVER: disponibile il lyric video della cover di 'Country Heroes'
