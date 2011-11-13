DEVILDRIVER: ecco il secondo singolo, ‘‘Iona’’, da ‘‘Dealing With Demons I’’

I DevilDriver
pubblicheranno il prossimo 9 ottobre 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Dealing With Demons I
, tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records
.
La band guidata da Dez Fafara
ha reso disponibile tramite il canale YouTube dell’etichetta discografica il secondo singolo estratto dall’album, intitolato Iona
, il quale è ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.
Come avevamo riportato qui
(dove sono disponibili i dettagli del disco), ogni traccia del disco è dedicata a uno dei “demoni interiori” che possono affliggere l’animo umano e con cui è necessario confrontarsi. Iona
è dedicata al tema della prigionia nel ricordo, all’incapacità di lasciarsi alle spalle il proprio passato, come spiegato del resto da Fafara
stesso:"The chorus, “she carries a black rose, effigy from a story closed", tells the story of the long dead ghost of Iona and her obsession with death represented by the black roses in her hands – each one the soul of someone she’s taken from this life on a lonely dark road, assimilating their souls into black roses, which she carries for eternity. This theme relates to myself and “Dealing With Demons” in that, often times, we as people have a hard time “letting go” of things. This can be applied to relationships, death, and so on. Iona carrying the black roses symbolizes her inability to move on – always seeking revenge. The past is exactly that – the past – it’s important to let go and not be stuck in a perpetual loop of living in it.”Iona
è ascoltabile qui sotto: