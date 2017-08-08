GWAR: firmano con In De Goot Entertainment

|
I Gwar hanno siglato un nuovo contratto discografico con l’etichetta newyorkese In De Goot Entertainment.
Bill McGathy, presidente della casa discografica, ha commentato:
"You can't talk about outrageous live performances and career longevity in the heavy metal world without talking about this legendary band. As human scum, we are excited to dive right in, and grateful to have been accepted into the ferociously ingenious world of Gwar!”
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli sulle prossime attività della band.