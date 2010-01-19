DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: completate le parti vocali di Kristin Evegård per il nuovo disco

I Diablo Swing Orchestra
pubblicheranno un nuovo album, intitolato Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole
, le cui registrazioni stanno avendo luogo in queste settimane, come annunciato qui
, presso i Top Floor Studios
di Goteborg, in Svezia.
La band svedese ha comunicato il completamento delle registrazioni delle parti vocali femminili della cantante Kristin Evegård
:"Kristin’s vocals are done and we’re getting closer to getting this behemoth of an album done. Thirteen songs, pretty amazing orchestral arrangements, guests we’re extremely excited about etc, etc.
The hours we’ve poured into this album are ridiculous, but as things are sounding atm we couldn’t be happier. And we are still confident that this is our best effort by far! Just you wait....
It also features our first effort in Spanish and we promise it’s something to look forward to.”
Come riportato nella dichiarazione sopra, una delle tredici tracce che andranno a costituire l’album sarà la prima cantata in spagnolo nella storia del gruppo.
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli.