DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: completate le parti vocali di Kristin Evegård per il nuovo disco
05/07/2020 - 15:09 (35 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/07/2020 - 15:09
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: completate le parti vocali di Kristin Evegård per il nuovo disco
19/05/2020 - 18:26
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: completate le parti di batteria del nuovo album in studio
06/02/2019 - 19:32
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: quattro date in Italia a maggio
17/10/2017 - 12:52
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: svelata la data di uscita del nuovo album
08/10/2017 - 20:01
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: disponibile la copertina del nuovo album
19/10/2014 - 13:05
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: ascolta il nuovo singolo
14/04/2012 - 20:07
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: ascolta il nuovo singolo
12/04/2011 - 16:09
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: in arrivo due ristampe in vinile
02/11/2010 - 00:13
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: il nuovo disco è in preparazione
19/01/2010 - 12:32
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: split col batterista
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/07/2020 - 15:29
SERPENT OMEGA: online il video di ‘‘Land of Darkness’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘II’’
05/07/2020 - 09:35
LIFVSLEDA: ascolta il singolo ''Intet''
05/07/2020 - 09:28
MEAN STREAK: guarda il video di ''Eye of the Storm'' dal prossimo disco
05/07/2020 - 09:21
CURSES: previsto per agosto il nuovo album ''Chapter II
05/07/2020 - 00:12
NEON COVEN: in arrivo ad ottobre il debutto ‘‘Future Postponed’’, ascolta il primo singolo
05/07/2020 - 00:04
PAIN OF SALVATION: ufficializzata la separazione dal bassista Gustaf Hielm
04/07/2020 - 19:49
TORCHE: online il nuovo live album '' Live at Chicago Music Exchange''
04/07/2020 - 19:44
YOB: disponibile un nuovo live album per beneficenza
04/07/2020 - 19:39
BORIS: tutto il nuovo album ''NO'' in streaming
04/07/2020 - 19:33
IMPALED NAZARENE: al lavoro per il nuovo album ''Eight Headed Serpent''
 
