SERUM 114: svelate copertina e tracklist del nuovo album insieme al primo singolo

|
I punk rocker tedeschi Serum 114 hanno svelato quelli che sono i dettagli del loro nuovo album, Im Zeichen der Zeit, la cui uscita è prevista per il 18 settembre. La copertina è visibile a sinistra, mentre tracklist e video del singolo Abgefucktes Leben si trovano in fondo alla notizia.
L'album sarà inoltre disponibile nei seguenti formati:
. CD
. 1 LP Gatefold Black
. 1 LP Clear
. 1 LP Silver – (limitato a 100 copie)
. Earbook - (limitato a 500 copie)
. CD Digipack + Shirt Bundle
. Digital Album
Tracklist:
01. Abgefucktes Leben
02. Freiheit
03. Punk Rock Show
04. Zuhause ist schön
05. Ein Teil
06. Zeichen
07. Wir scheitern voran
08. Jeden Tag Jede Nacht
09. Meine Band
10. Nein
11. Biest
12. Was kann der Mond dafür
13. Zeit steht still
14. Zerbrechlich