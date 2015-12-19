      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Im Zeichen Der Zeit - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/07/20
NUCLEAR WINTER
StormScapes

10/07/20
MICHAEL GRANT & THE ASSASSINS
Always the Villain

10/07/20
DAWN OF A DARK AGE
La Tavola Osca

10/07/20
REBEL WIZARD
Magickal Mystical Indifference

10/07/20
BLOODY HEELS
Ignite the Sky

10/07/20
LAETITIA IN HOLOCAUST
Heritage

10/07/20
ROAD SYNDICATE
Smoke

10/07/20
TOKYO MOTOR FIST
Lions

10/07/20
SHINING BLACK
Shining Black

10/07/20
ENSIFERUM
Thalassic

CONCERTI

06/07/20
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

06/07/20
FAITH NO MORE (SOSPESO)
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

06/07/20
MARKY RAMONE + WAHNSINN + RUNN + THE VORTICOUS (SOSPESO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

08/07/20
THE DEAD DAISIES (SOSPESO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

08/07/20
GUANO APES + LACUNA COIL (SOSPESO)
PARCO DELLA CERTOSA - COLLEGNO (TO)

13/07/20
KISS (SOSPESO)
ARENA - VERONA

23/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

24/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

25/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

26/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)
SERUM 114: svelate copertina e tracklist del nuovo album insieme al primo singolo
06/07/2020 - 09:51 (23 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/07/2020 - 09:51
SERUM 114: svelate copertina e tracklist del nuovo album insieme al primo singolo
28/02/2020 - 17:18
SERUM 114: annunciato per settembre il nuovo disco
19/12/2015 - 09:58
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati gli Insidious Disease, i Kampfar e i Serum 114
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/07/2020 - 10:06
HAVUKRUUNU: presentato il primo singolo e tutti i dettagli di ''Uinuos Syömein Sota''
06/07/2020 - 09:59
SKELETOON: completata la produzione del nuovo album ''Nemesis''
06/07/2020 - 00:38
MYRIDIAN: tutto il nuovo ‘‘Light in the Abyss’’ ascoltabile in streaming
06/07/2020 - 00:27
DEFTONES: completati i lavori sul nuovo disco
05/07/2020 - 15:29
SERPENT OMEGA: online il video di ‘‘Land of Darkness’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘II’’
05/07/2020 - 15:09
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: completate le parti vocali di Kristin Evegård per il nuovo disco
05/07/2020 - 09:35
LIFVSLEDA: ascolta il singolo ''Intet''
05/07/2020 - 09:28
MEAN STREAK: guarda il video di ''Eye of the Storm'' dal prossimo disco
05/07/2020 - 09:21
CURSES: previsto per agosto il nuovo album ''Chapter II
05/07/2020 - 00:12
NEON COVEN: in arrivo ad ottobre il debutto ‘‘Future Postponed’’, ascolta il primo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     