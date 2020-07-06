      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I Dead Quiet
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di Truth & Ruin
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/07/20
NUCLEAR WINTER
StormScapes

10/07/20
MICHAEL GRANT & THE ASSASSINS
Always the Villain

10/07/20
DAWN OF A DARK AGE
La Tavola Osca

10/07/20
REBEL WIZARD
Magickal Mystical Indifference

10/07/20
BLOODY HEELS
Ignite the Sky

10/07/20
LAETITIA IN HOLOCAUST
Heritage

10/07/20
ROAD SYNDICATE
Smoke

10/07/20
TOKYO MOTOR FIST
Lions

10/07/20
SHINING BLACK
Shining Black

10/07/20
ENSIFERUM
Thalassic

CONCERTI

06/07/20
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

06/07/20
FAITH NO MORE (SOSPESO)
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

06/07/20
MARKY RAMONE + WAHNSINN + RUNN + THE VORTICOUS (SOSPESO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

08/07/20
THE DEAD DAISIES (SOSPESO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

08/07/20
GUANO APES + LACUNA COIL (SOSPESO)
PARCO DELLA CERTOSA - COLLEGNO (TO)

13/07/20
KISS (SOSPESO)
ARENA - VERONA

23/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

24/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

25/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

26/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)
DEAD QUIET: ascolta il nuovo brano disponibile in streaming
06/07/2020 - 19:43 (6 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/07/2020 - 19:43
DEAD QUIET: ascolta il nuovo brano disponibile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/07/2020 - 19:44
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: al lavoro sul nuovo materiale
06/07/2020 - 19:37
DESECRATE: il lyric video del singolo ''Obscure Times''
06/07/2020 - 19:32
THE FUNERAL ORCHESTRA: tutto ''Negative Evocation Rites'' in streaming
06/07/2020 - 19:24
BLOODRED: firma con la Massacre Records, nuovo album a settembre
06/07/2020 - 19:05
NEFESH CORE: online un singolo dal prossimo debutto discografico
06/07/2020 - 19:00
FEUERSCHWANZ: ''Meister der Minne'' dal nuovo album
06/07/2020 - 18:57
ALESTORM: online il video animato di ''Shit Boat (No Fans)''
06/07/2020 - 15:42
DUKES OF THE ORIENT: ‘‘The Dukes Return’’, il secondo singolo dal nuovo album, è ora disponibile
06/07/2020 - 15:32
LIONHEART (UK): ascolta ‘‘Thine Is the Kingdom’’, il primo singolo da ‘‘The Reality of Miracles''
06/07/2020 - 10:06
HAVUKRUUNU: presentato il primo singolo e tutti i dettagli di ''Uinuos Syömein Sota''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     