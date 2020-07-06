DEAD QUIET: ascolta il nuovo brano disponibile in streaming

|
Dal player in basso è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo pubblicato dai canadesi Dead Quiet, The Sign Of A Sealed Fate. La traccia farà parte del loro terzo album Truth & Ruin, il quale vedrà la luce l’11 settembre per l’etichetta Artoffact Records.
Dichiara il cantante Kevin Keegan:
"We just wanted to make a record that was relentless. On Grand Rites we took our time and meandered quite a bit but with Truth And Ruin it was more about 'point and shoot,' always keeping us and the listener on their toes. I love a good hook. I like the idea of a song that rips but also gets stuck in your head like a good pop song. I had a really rough year and the inspiration came from there. I was in a really unhealthy relationship, I had some friends pass away, and I experienced some real trauma in my line of work as a frontline worker dealing with the fentanyl epidemic. Brock, Dana, and I all work in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver as mental health, overdose prevention, and harm reduction workers."