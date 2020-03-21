SINISTHRA: prevista per agosto una riedizione del loro album di debutto

|
Di concerto con l'etichetta italiana ROCKSHOTS Records, i finlandesi Sinisthra hanno annunciato per il 28 agosto l'uscita della riedizione del loro album di debutto Last of the Stories of Long Past Glories.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il brano Unrevealed.
Tracklist:
01. Coming Up Roses
02. Ice Cube Sun
03. Fearless Under The Falling Sky
04. To The One Far Away
05. Unrevealed
06. My Sweet Nothing
07. Fucking Fragile
08. Innocence…In A Sense
09. Completely Incomplete
10. Ice Cube Sun (demo version) CD version only
11. Unrevealed (demo version) CD version only
12. Not For You (unreleased track) CD version only
13. To Have And To Hold (unreleased track) CD version only