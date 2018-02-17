SKELETAL REMAINS: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Entombent Of Chaos''

|
I deathster Skeletal Remains sono pronti a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album The Entombent Of Chaos che sarà pubblicato l'11 settembre dalla Century Media Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Cosmic Chasm (Intro)
2. Illusive Divinity
3. Congregation of Flesh
4. Synthetic Impulse
5. Tombs of Chaos
6. Enshrined in Agony
7. Dissectasy
8. Torturous Ways to Obliteration
9. Eternal Hatred
10. Unfurling The Casket
11. Stench of Paradise Burning [Bonus track] (cover version)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Illusive Divinity.