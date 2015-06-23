      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/07/20
AGONY FACE
IV Time Totems

14/07/20
INISANS/SEPULCHRAL FROST
Death Fire Darkness

15/07/20
THE FUNERAL ORCHESTRA
Negative Evocation Rites

15/07/20
EISENKULT
...gedenken wir der Finsternis

16/07/20
NOCTEM AETERNUS
Landscape of Discord

17/07/20
GUARDIAN OF LIGHTNING
Cosmos Tree

17/07/20
SERENE DARK
Enantiodromia

17/07/20
U.D.O.
We Are One

17/07/20
MEAN STREAK
Eye of the Storm

17/07/20
LONELY ROBOT
Feelings Are Good

CONCERTI

13/07/20
KISS (SOSPESO)
ARENA - VERONA

17/07/20
GIACOMO VOLI + EMPATHICA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

23/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

24/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

25/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

26/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

29/07/20
DROPKICK MURPHYS
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

07/08/20
KORPIKLAANI
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE (MC)

07/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

08/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)
DEAD LORD: diffuso il video del singolo ''Evil Always Wins''
11/07/2020 - 15:30 (52 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/07/2020 - 15:30
DEAD LORD: diffuso il video del singolo ''Evil Always Wins''
17/05/2020 - 21:41
DEAD LORD: pubblicato il primo singolo dal nuovo disco
19/08/2017 - 09:19
DEAD LORD: diffuso un nuovo video
30/07/2017 - 11:18
DEAD LORD: guarda il nuovo video
24/06/2017 - 09:58
DEAD LORD: online il primo singolo dal prossimo disco
02/09/2016 - 11:37
WINTER DAYS OF METAL: aggiunti Dead Lord e Holy Moses
23/06/2015 - 10:39
DEAD LORD: ad agosto uscirà il nuovo album, annunciata la tournée con una data italiana a settembre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/07/2020 - 19:35
SHINING BLACK: presentato il singolo ''The Boogeyman''
11/07/2020 - 19:30
LET US PREY: disponibile un nuovo estratto dal loro album di debutto
11/07/2020 - 19:24
MORSE/PORTNOY/GEORGE: online il video di ''Hymn 43''
11/07/2020 - 19:21
FLYING COLORS: ecco il live video di ''Mask Machine''
11/07/2020 - 19:14
LEPOKA: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album, guarda il video della titletrack
11/07/2020 - 15:22
SISTER: nel 2021 uscirà ''Bring Out the Dead'', ecco il video della titletrack
11/07/2020 - 15:06
AVATAR: disponibile il video di ''Colossus''
11/07/2020 - 15:01
BLASPHEMER: online la clip di ''The Sixth Hour''
11/07/2020 - 14:54
CRAWLING CHAOS: firmato accordo con Time To Kill Records, in arrivo l'album ''Xlix''
11/07/2020 - 14:48
MAD SIN: ecco il brano ''Are You Ready?'' dal disco in arrivo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     