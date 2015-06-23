DEAD LORD: diffuso il video del singolo ''Evil Always Wins''

|
Evil Always Wins è il nuovo e secondo singolo che i Dead Lord hanno scelto per anticipare la pubblicazione di Surrender, album in arrivo il 4 settembre tramite Century Media Records. In basso ne è riportata la clip.
Surrender sarà pubblicato nei seguenti formati:
- CD Digipak (con tre bonus track) in edizione limitata
- LP nero
- LP verde scuro (limitato a duecento copie)
- LP bianco crema (limitato a trecento copie
- LP rosso sangue (limitato a duecento copie su EMP e Nuclear Blast)
- LP verde petrolio trasparente (limitato a cento copie via Dead Lord Webshop)
- Digitale
Segue la tracklist completa:
1. Distance Over Time
2. Letter From Allen St.
3. Authority
4. Evil Always Wins
5. Messin’ Up
6. Dark End Of The Rainbow
7. Bridges
8. The Loner’s Way
9. Gonna Get Me
10. Dystopia
Tracce bonus:
11. Hands Down (Moon Martin Cover)
12. Moonchild (Rory Gallagher Cover)
13. I staden som aldrig slumrar till (Letter From Allen St. con testo in svedese)