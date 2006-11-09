      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I Mastodon
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/07/20
AGONY FACE
IV Time Totems

14/07/20
INISANS/SEPULCHRAL FROST
Death Fire Darkness

15/07/20
EISENKULT
...gedenken wir der Finsternis

15/07/20
THE FUNERAL ORCHESTRA
Negative Evocation Rites

16/07/20
NOCTEM AETERNUS
Landscape of Discord

17/07/20
DARK SARAH
Grim

17/07/20
KANSAS
The Absence of Presence (Nuova data)

17/07/20
LONELY ROBOT
Feelings Are Good

17/07/20
MEAN STREAK
Eye of the Storm

17/07/20
JET JAGUAR
Endless Nights

CONCERTI

13/07/20
KISS (SOSPESO)
ARENA - VERONA

17/07/20
GIACOMO VOLI + EMPATHICA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

23/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

24/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

25/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

26/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

29/07/20
DROPKICK MURPHYS
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

07/08/20
KORPIKLAANI
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE (MC)

07/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

08/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)
MASTODON: al lavoro sul seguito di ‘‘Emperor of Sand’’
13/07/2020 - 12:32 (9 letture)

RECENSIONI
63
66
69
80
92
82
88
ARTICOLI
02/12/2017
Live Report
MASTODON + RED FANG + RUSSIAN CIRCLES
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 27/11/2017
16/06/2015
Live Report
MASTODON + THE RAVEN AGE
Estragon, Bologna - 10/06/15
14/12/2014
Live Report
MASTODON + BIG BUSINESS + KROKODIL
Fabrique, Milano (MI), 10/12/2014
02/07/2012
Live Report
MASTODON + DEAD CITY RUINS
Atlantico, Roma, 27/06/2012
30/06/2009
Live Report
METALLICA + LAMB OF GOD + MASTODON
Palalottomatica, Roma, 24/06/2009
09/11/2006
Articolo
MASTODON
La biografia
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/07/2020 - 12:32
MASTODON: al lavoro sul seguito di ‘‘Emperor of Sand’’
07/11/2019 - 20:46
MASTODON: aggiornamenti sul prossimo album
07/06/2018 - 11:26
NECROART: ascolta il singolo 'Mastodon Rising'
28/04/2018 - 06:54
MASTODON: disponibile il video di 'Clandestinity'
01/09/2017 - 08:29
MASTODON: ascolta il brano inedito 'Toe To Toes'
29/08/2017 - 09:24
MASTODON: a settembre un nuovo EP
25/08/2017 - 21:15
MASTODON: ecco il video di 'Steambreather'
17/08/2017 - 15:46
MASTODON: Scott Kelly ospite nel prossimo tour europeo
07/08/2017 - 12:22
MASTODON: una data in Italia
16/03/2017 - 18:40
MASTODON: il video di Show Yourself è ora disponibile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/07/2020 - 12:40
DAWN OF OUROBOROS: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘Cephalopodic Void’’
13/07/2020 - 00:11
DEVIL CITY ANGELS: tornano dopo cinque anni con il singolo ‘‘Testify’’
13/07/2020 - 00:08
ALCATRAZZ: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Dirty Like the City’’
12/07/2020 - 18:12
SELF HYPNOSIS: ascolta ''Leeches'' dal prossimo disco
12/07/2020 - 18:01
HELL IN THE CLUB: rivelata la copertina del nuovo disco ''Hell of Fame''
12/07/2020 - 17:50
AGATHODAIMON: sotto contratto con la Napalm Records
12/07/2020 - 17:46
ANNISOKAY: guarda il video del nuovo singolo
12/07/2020 - 17:38
FORETOKEN: firmano con la Prosthetic Records, a settembre la riedizione dell'album di debutto
12/07/2020 - 17:23
FLEETBURNER: presentano il video di ''The Passenger''
12/07/2020 - 17:19
SABATON: ''Carolus Rex'' dalla tappa di Stoccolma
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     