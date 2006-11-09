MASTODON: al lavoro sul seguito di ‘‘Emperor of Sand’’

|
I Mastodon stanno lavorando ad un nuovo disco di brani inediti. A rivelarlo è stato il chitarrista Bill Kelliher durante un’intervista a Tone-Talk.
Stando alle parole di Kelliher, come già avvenuto in passato, la band sta esplorando nuove soluzioni stilistiche e nuovi territori musicali rispetto a quelli sondati con gli ultimi lavori del gruppo, ovvero l’ultimo album, Emperor of Sand, e l’EP Cold Dark Place, entrambi del 2017.
Di seguito riportiamo un estratto della dichiarazione di Bill Kelliher:
"For me, our band, if you put our first album against even three or four albums ago, you'd be like, 'This is the same band? Holy shit.' It is no exception with our latest record that we're working on. It's moving forward, and we're kind of turning the corner to the next thing. I can't sit still in the same... like AC/DC - awesome band - every record they got to a point where they just have the same formula, three chords - awesome three chords. The Ramones, same thing; Slayer, same kind of thing. It really just kind of gotten that groove, I don't want everyone to get in that groove.
Let's put it this way: when we put a record out and there's half of our fans like, 'Fuck these guys! They're fucking selling out or they're turning a certain corner where we don't feel comfortable here anymore,' I feel like, 'You know what? We're gaining more people over here because we're actually growing as a band; because I'm still writing.”
Nuove informazioni sull’ottavo full-lenght dei Mastodon verranno rivelate prossimamente.