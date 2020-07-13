UNDEATH: ad ottobre la pubblicazione del loro album di debutto

|
I death metaller americani Undeath hanno annunciato per il 23 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Prosthetic Records, del loro disco di esordio Lesions of a Different Kind. Di seguito potete ascoltare la titletrack.
Tracklist:
01. Suitably Hacked To Gore
02. Shackles Of Sanity
03. Lesions Of A Different Kind
04. Entranced By The Pendulum
05. Acidic Twilight Visions
06. Lord Of The Grave
07. Kicked In The Protruding Guts
08. Phantasmal Festering
09. Chained To A Reeking Rotted Body
10. Archfiend Coercion Methods