MORTIS MUTILATI: a settembre l'album ''The Fate of Flight 800'', svelati i dettagli

A due anni dalla pubblicazione di The Stench of Death, i blackster francesi Mortis Mutilati annunciano il loro ritorno col nuovo e quinto full-length dal titolo The Fate of Flight 800.
Il disco, in uscita in maniera indipendente l'11 settembre, è stato registrato in Svezia da Devo (ex-Marduk) presso gli Endarker Studios. Ecco a sinistra la copertina e in basso la tracklist:
1. Road to Nowhere
2. Flames Behind You
3. Deathcrown
4. The Fate of Flight 800
5. The Smoke of Your Corpse
6. Vultures of Steel
7. Rising Souls
8. Ashes