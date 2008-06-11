      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/07/20
INISANS/SEPULCHRAL FROST
Death Fire Darkness

15/07/20
EISENKULT
...gedenken wir der Finsternis

15/07/20
THE FUNERAL ORCHESTRA
Negative Evocation Rites

16/07/20
NOCTEM AETERNUS
Landscape of Discord

17/07/20
WORSHIP
Tunnels

17/07/20
THYRANT
Katabasis

17/07/20
LONELY ROBOT
Feelings Are Good

17/07/20
ZOMBI
2020

17/07/20
GUARDIAN OF LIGHTNING
Cosmos Tree

17/07/20
U.D.O.
We Are One

CONCERTI

17/07/20
GIACOMO VOLI + EMPATHICA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

23/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

24/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

25/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

26/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

29/07/20
DROPKICK MURPHYS
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

07/08/20
KORPIKLAANI
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE (MC)

07/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

08/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

09/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)
RIAN: firmano con Frontiers Music, al lavoro sul nuovo disco ‘‘Twenty-Three’’
14/07/2020 - 12:08 (26 letture)

ARTICOLI
24/04/2020
Intervista
VOLTURIAN
La band ci racconta Crimson
04/01/2018
Live Report
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO
VOL. 12 - CADAVERIA + FUNERAL ORATION + VALGRIND + INNER HATE - Zoom Disco Club, Marcellinara (CZ), 28/12/2017
24/01/2016
Live Report
THERION + LUCIFERIAN LIGHT ORCHESTRA + EGO FALL + IMPERIAL AGE
Circolo Colony, Brescia (BS), 19/01/2016
11/10/2015
Live Report
JOE SATRIANI + MARKUS JAMES
Teatro della Luna, Assago (MI), 05/10/2015
21/02/2015
Live Report
BARBARIAN + BUNKER 66 + CICLOPE
Random Club, Reggio Calabria, 13/02/2015
18/04/2014
Live Report
ONSLAUGHT + DEATH MECHANISM + TORMENT + BARBARIAN + SATANIKA + GUEST
Traffic Club, Roma, 11/04/2014
01/01/2013
Live Report
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO
7.0 - Hemingway Club, Catanzaro Lido (CZ), 28/12/12
06/12/2012
Live Report
BUNKER 66 + BARBARIAN + DEMONOMANCY
Closer Club, Roma, 30/11/2012
07/06/2012
Intervista
LORENZO MARIANI
L'uomo dietro la copertina
28/05/2011
Intervista
VALERIAN SWING
Marinai pers'intorn'al cuore...
18/11/2010
Live Report
JOE SATRIANI
Atlantico, Roma, 14/11/2010
17/01/2010
Intervista
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO
Vivere l'underground
16/01/2010
Live Report
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO
Voglia di riscatto
11/06/2008
Live Report
JOE SATRIANI + BLAZE BAYLEY
Il concerto di Trezzo sull'Adda
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/07/2020 - 12:08
RIAN: firmano con Frontiers Music, al lavoro sul nuovo disco ‘‘Twenty-Three’’
28/06/2020 - 16:23
VOLTURIAN: disponibile il video di ''Haunting Symphony''
22/06/2020 - 00:25
JUPITERIAN: svelano i dettagli del nuovo album e pubblicano il secondo singolo ‘‘Mere Humans’’
24/05/2020 - 00:08
QUEEN: Brian May alle prese con una cura per problemi di salute
07/05/2020 - 20:52
BAD COMPANY: è deceduto Brian Howe
07/04/2020 - 18:47
VOLTURIAN: online il video del singolo ''Broken''
01/04/2020 - 18:31
JUPITERIAN: ascolta ''Starless'' dal nuovo album
25/03/2020 - 20:02
JOE SATRIANI: posticipato al 2021 il tour europeo
17/03/2020 - 16:14
HYBORIAN: ascolta in streaming l'album ''Volume II''
27/02/2020 - 15:29
DEGREES OF TRUTH: una data a metà marzo in provincia di Monza-Brianza
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/07/2020 - 12:23
WHITE DOG: a settembre l’omonimo debutto discografico, ascolta il primo singolo ‘‘The Lantern’’
14/07/2020 - 09:42
MOSAIC: ascolta ''Bittersweet Odour'' dalla nuova raccolta
14/07/2020 - 00:06
RAVEN: svelata la copertina di ‘‘Metal City’’
14/07/2020 - 00:04
TONY MARTIN: aggiornamenti sulla fase di lavorazione del nuovo album solista
13/07/2020 - 20:07
VORACIOUS SCOURGE: ascolta una traccia del nuovo album "In Death"
13/07/2020 - 19:43
HELLOWEEN: a settembre le ristampe di ''Unarmed'', ''Straight Out of Hell'' e ''7 Sinners''
13/07/2020 - 19:38
MORTIS MUTILATI: a settembre l'album ''The Fate of Flight 800'', svelati i dettagli
13/07/2020 - 19:15
MOONLIGHT HAZE: doppio concerto a Milano a settembre
13/07/2020 - 18:21
DEFTONES: una data a Bologna il prossimo giugno 2021
13/07/2020 - 18:17
INCANTATION: ecco il video di ''Fury's Manifesto'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     