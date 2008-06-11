RIAN: firmano con Frontiers Music, al lavoro sul nuovo disco ‘‘Twenty-Three’’

|
I rocker svedesi Rian hanno firmato un nuovo contratto con l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
Tramite la nuova casa discografica la band pubblicherà il suo secondo album, Twenty-Three, seguito del debutto Out of the Darkness del 2017. Il disco è in fase di lavorazione al momento, sotto la guida del produttore Daniel Flores.
Il frontman Richard Andermyr ha commentato entusiasta il nuovo accordo discografico:
"We are really pleased to sign with Frontiers Music Srl. Since our first contact, the label has been nothing but helpful. We feel right at home with the support we’ve received so far and look forward to using this relationship to enable us to provide our fans with a steady supply of quality music for the years to come. Our sound can, in the easiest way, be explained as a modern version of classic melodic rock music, the way it was produced in the second half of the '80s. The sound is American, but the melodies and chord progressions have very strong Swedish roots.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli sul prossimo disco della band.