RHAPSODY OF FIRE: presentano il nuovo batterista

Tramite il proprio profilo Facebook, i Rhapsody of Fire, hanno presentato Paolo Marchesich, il nuovo batterista che va a sostituire il dimissionario Manu Lotter.
Queste sono le dichiarazioni della band:
We are very happy to introduce you to Trieste-born drummer Paolo Marchesich who is joining the band effective immediately.
We had been very impressed by his audition video when he applied to join the band about 3 years ago, furthermore he played for many years with Roby de Micheli and Alessandro Sala in the past, which creates a solid and experienced rythmic section. All those factors brought us to choose Paolo as our new drummer and we are all confident that he will deliver incredible performances and recordings for our fans.
He will soon get ready to record some new and incredible material for the band, therefore we're very excited to start working with him. Join us in welcoming him by posting a your comment below!