ROME: disponibili tutti i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘The Lone Furrow’’

Il progetto neofolk Rome di Jérôme Reuter pubblicherà il prossimo 28 agosto 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato The Lone Furrow, tramite l’etichetta Trisol Music Group.
Il disco, la cui copertina è visibile a lato, vedrà la partecipazione di diversi artisti, elencati nella tracklist disponibile di seguito:
1. Masters of the Earth (con Aki Cederberg)
2. Tyriat Sig Tyrias
3. Ächtung, Baby! (con Alan Averill dei Primordial)
4. Making Enemies in the New Age (con Joseph D. Rowland dei Pallbearer)
5. The Angry Cup (con Nergal dei Behemoth)
6. The Twain
7. Kali Yuga Über Alles
8. The Weight of Light
9. The Lay of Iria (con J.J. degli Harakiri for the Sky)
10. On Albion’s Plain
11. Palmyra (con Laure Le Prunenec dei Rïcïnn)
12. Obsidian
13. A Peak of One's Own
La nuova uscita viene anticipata dal primo singolo Ächtung, Baby!, ascoltabile qui sotto: