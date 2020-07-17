FRONTIERS ALL STARS: pubblicato il singolo ''Push Through''

|
Quello che potete vedere nel player sottostante è il video di Push Through, singolo speciale che la Frontiers Music srl ha pubblicato, con la partecipazione di circa sessanta artisti del proprio roster, sotto il nome Frontiers All Stars.
Di seguito potete vedere l'elenco degli artisti coinvolti insieme alla formazione della band.
Formazione:
. Tom Martin & Andrea Seveso & Aldo Lonobile - chitarra
. Michele Sanna - batteria
. Alessandro Del Vecchio & James Martin - tastiere
. Jeff Pilson - basso
Cantanti in ordine di apparizione:
. James Christian - House Of Lords
. Ronnie Romero - Lords Of Black
. Gary Hughes - TEN
. Renan Zonta - Electric Mob
. Adrienne Cowan - Seven Spires
. Dino Jelusick - Animal Drive
. Ailyn - Her Chariot Awaits
. Ross Jennings - Novena
. Caterina Nix - Chaos Magic
. Alessandro Del Vecchio - Edge Of Forever
. Toby Jepson - Wayward Sons
. Toby Hitchcock - Pride Of Lions
. Michael Sweet - Stryper
. Roberto Tiranti - Labyrinth
. Sergio Mazul - Semblant
. Kent Hilli - Perfect Plan
. Nick Workman - VEGA
. Robin McAuley - Black Swan
. Margarita Monet - Edge Of Paradise
. Andy Kuntz - Vanden Plas
. Mizuho Lin - Semblant
. Lars Safsund - Work Of Art/Lionville
. Issa
. Mariangela Demurtas - Ardours
. Nathan James - Inglorious
. Dan Rossall - Passion
. Johnny Gioeli - Hardline
. Mark Basile - DGM
. Alessio Garavello - A New Tomorrow
. Nasson - Chaos Magic/Sinner's Blood
. Robin Beck
. Marina La Torraca - Phantom Elite
. Claudia Layline - Eternal Idol
Chitarristi in ordine di apparizione:
. Mario Percudani - Hardline
. Alessio Garavello - A New Tomorrow
. Nick Savio - Eternal Idol
. Ivan Keller - Animal Drive
. Dave Bates - Edge Of Paradise
. Tony Hernando - Lords Of Black
. Robert Sall - Work Of Art
. Tracii Guns - L.A. Guns
. John Berg - Paralydium
. Mike Orlando - Her Chariot Awaits
. Olaf Thorsen - Shining Black
. Aldo Lonobile - Secret Sphere
. Simone Mularoni - DGM
. Danny De La Cruz - Inglorious
. Magnus Karlsson - Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall
. Dan Rossall - Passion
. Ben Hur Auwarter - Electric Mob