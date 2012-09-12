      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Proscriptor McGovern
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/07/20
ICE WAR
Defender, Destroyer

22/07/20
FIDES INVERSA
Historia Nocturna

22/07/20
DROPS OF HEART
Stargazers

24/07/20
LET US PREY
Virtues Of The Vicious

24/07/20
SPIRIT POSSESSION
Spirit Possession

24/07/20
BROADSIDE
Into The Raging Sea

24/07/20
BURIED REALM
Embodiment of the Divine

24/07/20
NIGHT IN GALES
Dawnlight Garden

24/07/20
MOSAIC
Harvest. Songs of Autumnal Landscapes and Melancholy

24/07/20
GAEREA
Limbo

CONCERTI

23/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

24/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

25/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

26/07/20
INSUBRIA FESTIVAL
PARCO GHIOTTI - MARCALLO CON CASONE (MI)

29/07/20
DROPKICK MURPHYS
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

07/08/20
KORPIKLAANI
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE (MC)

07/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

08/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

09/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

11/08/20
BAD RELIGION
FESTIVAL DI RADIO ONDA D'URTO - BRESCIA
ABSU: presentata la nuova band Apsû, in arrivo il debutto
17/07/2020 - 19:20 (133 letture)

mardonziak
Venerdì 17 Luglio 2020, 23.30.03
1
Ottima news! 😙
RECENSIONI
88
87
ARTICOLI
06/12/2016
Live Report
POSSESSED + BELPHEGOR + ABSU
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 03/12/2016
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/07/2020 - 19:20
ABSU: presentata la nuova band Apsû, in arrivo il debutto
28/01/2020 - 19:05
ABSU: annunciato lo scioglimento
20/09/2019 - 10:38
MONGREL`S CROSS: Proscriptor degli Absu è il nuovo cantante; album nel 2020
10/05/2017 - 09:24
THE VOICES: online il brano 'A Glimpse into the Absurd'
01/02/2017 - 15:27
COLONY OPEN AIR: annunciati Carach Angren,
Beheaded e Absu
19/07/2016 - 10:28
ABSU: tre date in Italia a dicembre coi Darkend
21/11/2013 - 00:21
THEATER OF ABSURD: a dicembre il secondo disco
17/01/2013 - 15:58
ABSU: mini-tour europeo a marzo, una data in Italia
13/09/2012 - 07:47
ABSU: guarda il video di 'Hall Of The Masters'
12/09/2012 - 23:48
ABSU: guarda il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/07/2020 - 17:28
GOSTA BERLINGS SAGA: ''To Never Return'' dal nuovo album
17/07/2020 - 17:16
SPOOK THE HORSES: online il video di ''Cell Death'' dal nuovo album ''Empty Body''
17/07/2020 - 17:09
FRONTIERS ALL STARS: pubblicato il singolo ''Push Through''
17/07/2020 - 16:57
NEAL MORSE: pubblicato il singolo ''In the Name of the Lord''
17/07/2020 - 16:53
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT: ecco il video di ''Atomic Age''
17/07/2020 - 14:51
DEREK SHERINIAN: il primo singolo dal nuovo ‘‘The Phoenix’’ è ‘‘Empyrean Sky’’
17/07/2020 - 14:40
NOTHGARD: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘Lightcrawler’’
17/07/2020 - 13:39
FINNTROLL: ascolta ''Ormfolk'' dal nuovo album ''Vredesvavd''
17/07/2020 - 12:44
WALTER TROUT: ‘‘All Out of Tears’’ è il secondo singolo dal nuovo album
17/07/2020 - 11:23
IHSAHN: annunciato il nuovo EP ''Pharos'', ascolta un brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     