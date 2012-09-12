ABSU: presentata la nuova band Apsû, in arrivo il debutto

Dopo aver annunciato lo scioglimento a inizio 2020 (qui
la notizia), l'ex leader degli Absu Proscriptor
ha annunciato il nuovo gruppo Apsû
.
Il gruppo ha firmato un contratto con l'etichetta polacca Agonia Records
che pubblicherà il disco di debutto Proscriptor McGovern’s Apsû
nel tardo 2020.
il disco vede come ospiti anche Vorskaath
(Zemial
), Ross Friedman
(Ross The Boss
), Jeff Becerra
(Possessed
), Rune Eriksen
(Aura Noir/Vltimas
), Alex Colin-Tocquaine
(Agressor
) and The Dark
(Agatus
) inoltre è disponibile la tracklist e la formazione del disco:I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds Proscriptor McGovern
– Drums/Percussion, Lyricism, Maestro Echoplex, Papago Flute, (Analogue & Digital) Synthesizers & Voices (1st Person Protagonist)Vaggreaz
– Electric Lead, Rhythm & Acoustic Guitar (2nd Person Inquisitor)Ezezû
– Electric Bass Guitar, Implements & Voices (3rd Person Omniscient)
Infine è disponibile il trailer dell'annuncio della band.