SEETHER: ‘‘Bruised and Bloodied’’ è il secondo singolo dal nuovo ‘‘Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum’’

I sudafricani Seether
pubblicheranno il prossimo 28 agosto 2020 il loro ottavo album in studio Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum
tramite l’etichetta Fantasy Records/Spinefarm
. Maggiori dettagli sono disponibili qui
.
È stato recentemente reso disponibile il secondo singolo tratto dal disco, Bruised and Bloodied
, ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.
Il cantante e chitarrista Shaun Morgan
ha spiegato inoltre la decisione di intitolare l’album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum
:"We got the masters back around about the 19th of February, so it's been done for a while. A few weeks after that, we had the shutdown, and I still didn't have a name for it, so it was kind of big deal. I was just coming up with ideas. I had a few ideas that I wanted to try out. There were maybe four or five on the short list, and I didn't really know which ones… They didn't really speak to me as much as when I came up with this one. I was just kind of going through the Internet and going, 'What about something in Latin?', just to be different, just for it to be different for us. So I basically found this. I love the 'Para Bellum' part.”Bruised and Bloodied
è ascoltabile di seguito: