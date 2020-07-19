SOUTH OF EDEN: presentato il singolo di debutto ‘‘Dancing with Fire’’

|
I rocker statunitensi South of Eden, precedentemente conosciuti come Black Coffee, hanno da poco siglato un accordo con l’etichetta Lava/Republic Records.
Tramite la stessa, la band ha pubblicato il primo singolo con il nuovo monicker, intitolato Dancing with Fire, il quale è ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.
La band ha commentato il singolo prodotto da Greg Wells:
"We knew we wanted our first release to showcase our personalities, both in the music and the visual. ‘Dancing With Fire’ is just that; personality. It’s a song about conflict, and to us that conflict is being a bunch of twenty-two-year-olds attempting to make it as a rock band in unprecedented times. We’re excited to see how people interpret the song into their own lives.”
La copertina del singolo è visibile a sinistra.