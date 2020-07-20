THE NOVA HAWKS: firmano con Frontiers Music, al lavoro sul debutto discografico

|
I blues rocker britannici The Nova Hawks hanno firmato un contratto discografico con l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl, che pubblicherà il disco di debutto del gruppo.
Il cantante Heather Leoni ha commentato il nuovo accordo con Frontiers Music e descritto brevemente il contenuto dell'album:
"We're excited to be joining a label with so many talented artists and to showcase a new approach to our genre. Each song on the album will tell it's own story, intertwining personal memoirs of love, heartbreak, overcoming loss and life, defining personal experiences to date. Rex [Roulette, chitarrista, ndr] and I incorporated these themes within the lyrics to counterbalance each instrument on the album, which pave their own path too. Combined with gospel roots and exploring darker themes, this album is something we are truly proud of and we are stoked to be signed and releasing this on Frontiers”
Rimaniamo in attesa dei primi dettagli sulla prima pubblicazione della band.