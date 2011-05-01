ISENGARD: ad ottobre il terzo album ''Varjevndögn''

|
I black metaller Isengard, progetto di Fenriz (Darkthrone), hanno annunciato per il 2 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Peaceville Records, del loro terzo album Varjevndögn. Tutti i brani di questo disco, che si pensava fossero perduti, sono stati tutti registrati tra il 1989 ed il 1993 ai famosi Necrohell Studios.
Tracklist:
01. Cult Metal
02. Dragon Fly (Proceed Upon The Journey)
03. Floating with the Ancient Tide
04. The Fright
05. A Shape in the Dark
06. Slash at the Sun
07. Rockemillion
08. The Light
09. The Solar Winds Mantra