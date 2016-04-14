DEFEATED SANITY: tutto ''The Sanguinary Impetus'' in streaming

Cliccando qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima The Sanguinary Impetus
, il nuovo album dei tedeschi Defeated Sanity
. La band progressive/brutal death metal farà uscire il disco il 24 luglio tramite Willowtip Records
.
Ne ricordiamo la tracklist:1. Phytodigestion
2. Imposed Corporeal Inhabitation
3. Conceived Through Savagery
4. Entity Dissolving Entity
5. Insecta Incendium
6. Arboreously Transfixed
7. Propelled Into Sacrilege
8. Drivelling Putrefaction
9. Dislimbing the Ostracized
Il disco è stato registrato e mixato da Colin Marston
.