WACKEN WORLD WIDE: in arrivo l'evento streaming con Blind Guardian, Kreator e molti altri

Tra mercoledì 29 luglio e sabato 1 agosto si terrà il Wacken World Wide
, evento annunciato da Wacken Open Air
e realizzato insieme al partner Telekom
.
La manifestazione sarà trasmessa gratuitamente online e via app a questo link
, su MagentaMusik 360 e MagentaTV.
Le band annunciate con il lancio del festival sono Blind Guardian, Heaven Shall Burn, In Extremo, Kreator
e Beyond The Black
, a cui si aggiungono Sabaton
e Hämatom
, che si esibiranno su palchi virtuali in streaming. A ciò si aggiungono show registrati in altre location di Body Count
, Rage
, Doro
, Anthrax
, Motor Sister
, Eskimo Callboy
, Long Distance Calling
e Rise Of Mictlan
. Per concludere, durante il Wacken World Wide
sarà dedicato uno spazio alle band emergenti Messicator, Damnation Defaced
e Verderver
.
Maggiori conferme saranno svelate a breve.