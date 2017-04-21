      Privacy Policy
 
STYX: aggiornamento sulla fase di lavorazione del prossimo disco
23/07/2020 - 15:34 (26 letture)

progster78
Giovedì 23 Luglio 2020, 15.46.45
1
Bella notizia. L'ultimo The Mission mi e' piaciuto moltissimo anche se devo dire che senza DeYoung questa band ha perso un po' l'anima....aspettero' la seconda parte del disco solista del grande Dennis.....
