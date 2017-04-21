STYX: aggiornamento sulla fase di lavorazione del prossimo disco

|
Gli Styx hanno comunicato, tramite un’intervista rilasciata dal chitarrista Tommy Shaw allo show online “Ted Nugent Spirit Campfire", di aver quasi ultimato le registrazioni del nuovo disco in studio.
Tommy Shaw, in particolare, ha dichiarato:
"We've got all the drums, we've got all the basses. I think I've done all my guitars. I've done most of my vocals. We were writing and writing and writing. I got to the end of it. I had this other song. I was just burnt out. I was, like, 'I can't finish this song.' So I kind half-assed finished it. So I've gotta go in and do it right.”
Le parti mancanti saranno registrate dal tastierista Lawrence Gowan e dal chitarrista James Young nelle prossime settimane, dunque la band ritiene che sia possibile procedere a breve alla fase di missaggio dell’album.
Attualmente, conosciamo solo il titolo di una canzone, Sound the Alarm, rivelato dal batterista Todd Sucherman. Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.