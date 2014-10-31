SKALMOLD: ‘‘10 Year Anniversary - Live in Reykjavik’’ esce a settembre, ascolta ‘‘Nidavellir''

Gli islandesi Skálmöld
pubblicheranno il prossimo 25 settembre 2020 un nuovo disco dal vivo per celebrare il decennale della band, avvenuto nel 2019.
L’album sarà difatti intitolato 10 Year Anniversary - Live in Reykjavík
; verrà pubblicato nei formati CD, DVD e Blu-ray tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records
.
Il frontman Björgvin Sigurðsson
ha commentato:"In late 2009 we started Skálmöld. Nothing serious. Was just supposed for the pure fun of meeting up once in a while to play some metal music. Fast forward ten years and we are celebrating the release of 10 Years of Skálmöld - Live in Reykjavík. Recorded in the heart of Iceland's capital at one of our three amazing sold out shows. Here is Skálmöld in its purest form - on stage, feeding on the energy of our beloved fans. We feel really proud and happy to present this to you. Enjoy!”
Come si può intendere dalla dichiarazione sopra, la tracklist è composta da sedici pezzi selezionati dai tre concerti che la band ha tenuto nella capitale islandese Reykjavík lo scorso anno, dopo i quali aveva annunciato
una pausa dalla scena musicale. Di seguito i brani che compongono il live album: 1. Heima
2. Árás
3. Að hausti
4. Fenrisúlfur
5. Narfi
6. Miðgarðsormur
7. Niflheimur
8. Með fuglum
9. Mara
10. Móri
11. Niðavellir
12. Að vetri
13. Dauði
14. Gleipnir
15. Með jötnum
16. Kvaðning
Il primo singolo estratto dall’album, Niðavellir
, è ascoltabile attraverso il player sottostante: