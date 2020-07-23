THE PILGRIM: annunciato ‘‘...From the Earth to the Sky and Back’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
Il duo psychedelic folk rock romano The Pilgrim di Gabriele Fiori e Filippo Ragazzoni (entrambi già membri dei Black Rainbows) pubblicheranno il prossimo 2 ottobre 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato ...From the Earth to the Sky and Back, tramite l’etichetta Heavy Psych Sounds Records.
Il disco arriva come seguito di Walking into the Forest del 2019; è stato prodotto da Shane Trimble e la sua copertina, visibile a lato, è stata realizzata da Maarten Donders.
Le quattrodici tracce che compongono il disco sono elencate di seguito:
1. Mexico ’84
2. Sitting Down on the Porch
3. Obsessed by the West, Pt. I
Obsessed by the West, Pt. II
Obsessed by the West, Pt. III
Obsessed by the West, Pt. IV
4. Lion
5. Fool Around
6. Riding the Horse
7. Cuba
8. Secrets in the Kingdom
9. I’m Just Scared
10. Solitude
11. At Your Door
12. Sounds in the Night
13. Space and Time
14. Waiting for the Sun
Qui sotto è poi possibile ascoltare il primo singolo dell’album, la traccia di apertura Mexico ’84: